BREAKING: Supreme Court Suspends February 10 Deadline For Naira Swap





The Supreme Court of Nigeria has restrained the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Federal Government from ending the legal tender statuses of old N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes on February 10, 2023.

The apex court made the order following the suit filed by three State governments challenging the Naira swap policy.

LEADERSHIP reports that the governments of Kaduna, Zamfara and Kogi States had approached the Supreme Court seeking an order to stop the policy.

Details Later…





Source: Leadership Newspaper