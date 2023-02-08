CBN Won’t Be Used To Frustrate, Thwart 2023 Elections, Emefiele Assures INEC





The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has assured the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Nigerians that the apex bank would not do anything inimical to the success of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Emefiele also allayed the fears in some quarters that the crisis associated with the circulation of the redesigned Naira notes may jeopardise the 2023 elections.

The CBN governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who gave the assurance on Tuesday when he hosted the INEC management led by its chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the CBN headquarters in Abuja, further assured Nigerians that the apex bank will not allow itself to be used to frustrate the elections.

“The CBN will not allow itself to be used as an agent to frustrate the forthcoming election which is a positive assignment.

“If you require cash to pay some of your service providers, we will make it available to you. We will not allow ourselves to be seen as agents that frustrate a genuine assignment,” Emefiele…





Source: Leadership Newspaper