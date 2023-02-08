Closing Cancer Care Gap  





As incidence of cancer remain worrisome and alarming in Nigeria, stakeholders have called for collaborative efforts to close the present huge cancer care gap.

Cancer is a disease in which some of the body’s cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body.

According to experts, cancer in Nigeria and other parts of Africa is characterised by late stage at presentation, delayed diagnosis, limited access to treatment, and poor outcomes relative to other geographic regions.

In the same vein, the Nigeria Cancer Society (NCS), said there is a huge cancer care gap in the areas of access, cancer registration, low budgetary provision to health and cancer research amongst others in the country.

President of the society, Dr. Adamu Umar, said it is expedient for all hands to be on deck towards addressing these gaps as the country targets to achieve universal health coverage for all its citizens.

He, however, applauded the federal government for the creation of the Cancer…





Source: Leadership Newspaper