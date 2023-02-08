Court Remands Accused Ponzi Scheme Operators In Prison





Justice Zainab Abubakar of the Federal High Court in Abuja has remanded two employees of Vektr Capital Global Group, Solomon Solomon and Zakari Haruna, in prison over allegations of operating as fund managers without registration by the Securities and Exchange Commission among others.

Justice Abubakar ordered that the defendants should be kept behind bars at the Suleja Correctional Centre pending the perfection of their bail terms.

The federal government had arraigned the defendants alongside the company on a four-count charge alleging that they committed the offence between the year 2021 and 2022.

The SEC had in March 2022 sealed up the Wuse Zone 5 office of Vektr Capital on suspicions of illegally collecting money from the investing public to the tune of N891,000,000 while not registered with the Commission.

The charge reads, “that you M/s Vektr Capital Global Nigeria Ltd, on or between the year 2021 and 2022 within the jurisdiction of this honourable court with intent to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper