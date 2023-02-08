Crude Self-interests Threatening 2023 Elections, Olawepo-Hashim Warns





An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has cautioned that the unbridled self-interest of key political actors and political parties pose a threat to the forthcoming 2023 polls.

He added that the country was in a mess because the leadership, particularly of the two major parties, APC and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), engaged the 2023 electioneering process from a standpoint of narrow self-interests rather than a national interest.

Olawepo-Hashin, who maintained that the nation must go to election and choose new leaders, however, charged Nigerians to start constructing issues-driven politics where public good will be at the center of their choices not bribery, narrow self-interest, religious bigotry and ethnic consideration.

He said that is the only way to avoid the current mess in the next election season.

Olawepo-Hashim’s charge comes against the backdrop of rising concern of a possible interim government taking over the reins…





Source: Leadership Newspaper