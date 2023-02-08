Delta Monarch Seeks Release Of NDDC’s N400bn To Pay Contractors





Against the backdrop of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) owing contractors over N400 billion, the Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom in Delta State, His Royal Majesty, Monday Whiskey, Udurhie I, has called on the federal government to release all funds due to the agency to enable the newly inaugurated board perform.

Addressing journalists yesterday, the traditional ruler, also called for better funding of the commission to enable it discharge its mandate, pointing out that the new board cannot perform optimally because the commission lacks funds. Besides, he noted that the NDDC has had undue interference from the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

He, therefore, urged the federal government to transfer the NDDC to the presidency as it was before like the North East Development Commission (NEDC), to make it independent of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, adding that “The current board of NDDC will work better under the Presidency”.

The traditional ruler who disclosed that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper