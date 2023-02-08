INEC Appeals Osun Gov’ship Election Tribunal Judgement, Lists 44 Grounds





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that declared Adegboyega Oyetola as the duly elected governor of the State in the July 16, 2022 election.

The Tribunal chaired by Justice Tertsea Kume had days ago nullified Governor Ademola Adeleke’s victory and declared Oyetola as the duly elected governor at the poll in its judgement of January 27, 2023 on the ground of over-voting.

But, in a Notice of Appeal dated January 30, 2023, filed before the Court of Appeal, Akure Division, Ondo State, and obtained in Osogbo, Osun State capital on Wednesday, the electoral commission listed 44 grounds of appeal and asked the appellate court to set aside the judgement of the Tribunal.

INEC also asked the court to dismiss the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate at the 2022 Osun governorship poll, Adegboyega Oyetola, for lacking in merit.

Recall that a minority…





Source: Leadership Newspaper