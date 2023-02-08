N805m Fraud: Delta Senator, Nwaoboshi, Lands In Lagos Prison





The Senator representing Delta North in the National Assembly, Peter Nwaoboshi, who had been on the run months after the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal convicted and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment for money laundering, has finally landed in prison.

According to a statement by spokesman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwujaren, on Wednesday, the lawmaker, who was earlier intercepted by EFCC operatives at an Hospital in Lagos on Monday, February 6, was finally remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, to commence his prison term.

The Court of Appeal had in a judgement it delivered on July 1, 2022, sentenced Nwaoboshi to prison after it convicted him on a two-count charge of money laundering and also ordered the winding up of his two companies, Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd, in line with the provision of Section 22 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2021, and their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper