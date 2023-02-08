Naira Swap Deadline: Ethnic Youth Leaders Tackle Supreme Court Over Jurisdiction





Ethnic Youth Leaders in the country have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to issue an Executive Order for Currency Swap policy to terminate on February 10 as planned and prevent further extension of the deadline.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had temporarily halted the move by the federal government to ban the use of the old Naira notes from February 10.

The socio-cultural groups in a joint statement signed by Ohanaeze Youth group Secretary General, Nwada Amaka, said the Supreme Court has no jurisdiction for the exparte order it granted.

Arewa Youths on its part while condemning the apex Court ruling, insisted that the Supreme Court must redeem itself by vacating the order so that Nigerians will not see it as the apex Court that is always against credible elections.

The groups urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to file urgent preliminary objection on jurisdiction ground so that the apex Court can vacate the order.

The statement reads: “CBN should as a matter of fact…





Source: Leadership Newspaper