Why NCC Is Spearheading National ICT Innovation And Local Content Development





The Nigerian economy is facing several challenges, including the need to diversify and grow Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-2025 recognizes this need and emphasizes the importance of investing in critical physical, financial, science and innovation infrastructure to create a more resilient business environment and drive economic growth.

In line with this, the Federal Government has also released the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020- 2030), which aims to leverage the potential of digital technologies to drive economic growth and create new opportunities for businesses and individuals.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has also released its own Strategic Vision Plan (SVP) 2021-2025, which outlines the key priorities and goals for the Commission over the next five years. One of these priorities is to encourage and support the development of innovative solutions and digital startups that can drive…





Source: Leadership Newspaper