Despite Deluge Of Donors, UK Govt Stopping Ekweremadu’s Daughter’s Kidney Transplant – Ex-Minister





A former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and one-time Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has described as ‘distressing’ the refusal of the United Kingdom authorities to allow Sonia, the ailing daughter of a former Nigeria’s Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, to have a kidney transplant despite availability of donors.

Chidoka, who physically observed the last court hearing on the alleged organ harvesting case preferred Senator Ekweremadu and others by the UK authorities, made the disclosure on his Facebook page on Wednesday evening.

The former Minister, therefore, called on the Federal Government of Nigeria and Nigerians, to wade into the matter in order to save the live of Sonia Ekweremadu, insisting that irrespective of the outcome of the court case, the young girl deserves her fundamental right to life.

Chidoka wrote: “On Monday, I was at the London Criminal court to observe the trial of Ike, Beatrice, and Sonia Ekweremadu. Some…





Source: Leadership Newspaper