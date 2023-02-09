Doping: AIU Suspends Nigerian Sprinter Oduduru





The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has announced an immediate suspension of Nigerian sprinter, Divine Oduduru, over anti-doping rule violation.

Oduduru, who is Nigeria’s second-fastest runner ever, only behind the legendary Olusoji Fasuba, is also at risk of a six-year ban according to a statement issued by the AIU on Thursday.

“The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has notified Divine Oduduru of two potential Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) and is seeking a six-year ban against the Nigerian.

“The sprinter has been notified of potential ADRVs for possession (Rule 2.6 of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules; ADR) and/or use or attempted use of multiple Prohibited Substances (Rule 2.2 ADR). He has been provisionally suspended immediately,” the AIU statement read in part.

It continued, “These alleged violations stem from an AIU investigation based on information in a criminal charge brought against US-based “naturopathic” therapist Eric Lira, on 12 January 2022, by the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper