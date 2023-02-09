Expectations High As 24th IBB Golf Ladies Open Tees Off





The 24th IBB Ladies Open Championship scheduled to tee off today, holds the key to the aspirations of many Nigerian women golfers. Aside from the opportunity to compete with some of the best players from across the continent, the competition will afford the players the opportunity to garner ranking points that would boost their careers.

Unveiling the programme for the competition yesterday in Abuja, which will last for three day, the lady captain of the IBB Golf Club and Country Club, Joy Ikwue said the competition is open to ladies from all over the world between handicap 0 and 28 and is listed on the World Handicap System (WHS) designed to give all golfers a handicap which is portable all around the globe.

According to her, no fewer than 160 ladies are billed to compete in the three-day event with players being expected from Uganda, Botswana, Ghana, host Nigeria and resident diplomats.

She disclosed that the annual event is always the highpoint of every lady captain tenure at…





Source: Leadership Newspaper