Federal Govt, Nasarawa Govt Step Up At-risk-children Programme Implementation





Federal Government of Nigeria has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Nasarawa State to facilitate the coordination and implementation of its At-Risk-Children Programme (ARC-P) in the state.

The MoU is designed to ease the engagement process and define the roles and responsibilities of both levels of government towards the smooth implementation of ARC-P, which was initiated as part of strategies by the federal government to address the cross-cutting concerns of out-of-school-children across Nigeria, thereby giving them a life of hope and dignity.

Under the agreement, Nasarawa State government is among other things expected to provide the infrastructure such as land for agriculture and setting up of community hubs for the training of the vulnerable children, as well as supply relevant data needed to identify and map out those in the state that need to be supported. For its part, the federal government through the Office of the Special Adviser on Social…





Source: Leadership Newspaper