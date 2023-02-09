Japan Tightens Border Controls For Travellers From Mainland China





Japan further tightened border controls for travelers from mainland China on Sunday, requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test amid a surge of cases in the neighboring country.

Since September 2022, travelers from abroad who have been vaccinated at least three times did not need to take coronavirus tests within 72 hours of departure to prove they are not infected.

However, people arriving from mainland China are now required to present proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of departure. The new requirement does not apply to those flying in from Hong Kong or Macau.

In addition, all travelers from mainland China and those who have visited the country within seven days are now required to take a PCR or high-sensitivity antigen test upon arrival in Japan, rather than a simple antigen test as previously.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival must quarantine for seven days if they exhibit symptoms or five days if they are asymptomatic.

Source: Leadership Newspaper