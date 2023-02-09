JUST-IN: Ahead May 29 Exit Date, Buhari Approves Transition Council





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council, to facilitate and manage the 2023 transition programme.

Members of the Committee are: Secretary to the Government of the Federation as chairman; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice are members of the Council.

Others are Permanent Secretaries from the Ministries of Defence, Interior, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Foreign Affairs, Information and Culture, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), and Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

Others also include; Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), General Services Office in OSGF, Economic and Political Affairs Office in OSGF, State House, National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff, Inspector-General of Police, Director General, National Intelligence Agency,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper