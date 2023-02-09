MDAs: Civil Servants Fault Merger Process





Some concerned civil servants, especially staff of the defunct National Planning Commission (NPC), have faulted the process of merging Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The staff of the now merged Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning have lamented that their regularisation process was marred by irregularities, nepotism, favouritism, and abuse of recruitment standards.

The staff who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation in Abuja said the regularisation and mainstreaming process was seriously abused by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) with the alleged interference and influence of a deputy director in the FCSC chairman’s office.

They stressed the need for the abnormality to be corrected and addressed by placing officers on appropriate levels, required cadre, and areas of specialisation.

They prayed that “all officers be properly ‘chatted’ and ‘placed’ accordingly, from the year of graduation as required by…





Source: Leadership Newspaper