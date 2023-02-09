Naira Scarcity: End This Madness, Ask CBN To Obey Supreme Court Order, APC Tells Buhari





The governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has implored the party’s national leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, to direct the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to obey the Supreme Court ruling which voided the February 10 deadline on the swap of old currency notes for new ones.

It particularly urged the President to end what it termed the “current madness”, which has caused untold hardship on the people, even as the APC expressed confidence in Buhari’s democratic disposition to once again display his democratic credentials.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, national vice chairman (North-West) of the party, Salihu Moh. Lukman, said with the general election inching closer by the day, Nigerians were made to face the most uncertain of times by the deliberate cash squeeze enforced by a deliberate policy of the CBN.

He noted that it was partly on account of the frustration by APC, that governments of Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara States approached the highest court in the land…





Source: Leadership Newspaper