 Not All 36 Govs Are With You On Move Against  Currency Swap, Obaseki Tells El-Rufai





The Edo State Government has distanced itself from the comments and moves by the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and some other State governors against the currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media, Crusoe Osagie, the Edo State government said the Kaduna State governor does not speak for Edo State, and urged for “guided utterances and inferences in such critical matters, especially in the heat of the political season.”

According to him, “The Edo State Government distances itself from the comments and moves by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and some other governors against the currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“We are not a party to the suit instituted by the Governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States against the CBN’s policy and take exemption to the claim by the Kaduna State Governor that the move by the three…





Source: Leadership Newspaper