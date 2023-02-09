Polls: Army Warns Personnel Against Illegal Acts





The Nigerian Army has warned its personnel against Acts Capable of tarnishing the service and expressed optimism with troops readiness towards the forthcoming general elections.

A team of Operations Assessment Team led by the Direct Exams, Department of Army Standard and Evaluation (DASE) Brigadier General Adamu Yari Yakubu gave this waring during an assessment visit to troops of Guard’s brigade at the Brigade Forward Operations Base, Abaji in Kwali local government area in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

A statement by the assistant director of Public Relations Guards Brigade Capt Godfrey Abakpa said the team expressed optimism with the level of preparation by the combined troops adding that synergy is key toward ensuring a hitch-free election.

The team noted further that Nigerians must conduct themselves to get things right stressing that electoral violence would not be tolerated from any quarter.

“In line with the Chief of Army Staff zeal to ensure that Nigerians go…





Source: Leadership Newspaper