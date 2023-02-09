Timi Frank Urges US, UK, EU To Stop Buhari, INEC From Postponing Elections





A former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Thursday, called for the intervention of the United States, United Kingdom and European Union (EU) to prevent alleged plot to postpone the forthcoming 2023 general election in Nigeria.

Frank, who made the call in a statement in Abuja, said there was a potent plot by persons he called ‘enemies of democracy’ to cause a postponement of the elections to enable them allegedly perfect their rigging strategies.

According to him, it has become imperative for leaders of advanced democracies and defenders of freedoms like the USA, UK and EU, among others, to impress it on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to succumb to alleged APC’s blackmails, but to conduct the elections as scheduled.

He insisted that their intervention would not only ensure that the elections were held as scheduled but will help save democracy in Nigeria.

He…





Source: Leadership Newspaper