UN Raises Concerns Over Fuel, Naira Scarcity, Violence On Nigerian Elections





The United Nations (UN) System in Nigeria has expressed concerns over possible adverse effects of the lingering fuel scarcity, the difficulties imposed on Nigerians by the Naira swap policy and violence on the forthcoming 2023 general election.

These issues were raised at the first quarterly briefing of the diplomatic community convened by the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Matthias Schmale, at the UN House on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, even as the UN restated its commitment to supporting Nigeria in ensuring peaceful, credible, and inclusive elections in 2023.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the National Information Officer, UN Information Centre (UNIC), Dr. Oluseyi Soremekun, the UN Resident Coordinator underscored the importance of peaceful and credible elections for the consolidation of Nigeria’s democracy and that of the African region.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Schmale noted, had made some significant progress in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper