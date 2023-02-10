1 Dies, Others Injured As Another Container-laden Truck Crushes 4 Vehicles In Lagos





One person has been confirmed dead after a fully loaded 40ft containerised truck experienced brake failure and crushed vehicles on Kara Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Thursday.

In a press statement by the director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Taofiq Adebayo, he said the truck after losing its brake crushed four vehicles.

According to him, a yet-to-be-identified male hawker was killed on the spot while two others were rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

LEADERSHIP reports that the accident is coming less than two weeks after nine persons were killed at Ojuelegba Bus-Stop in Lagos after a truck lost his brake.

Adebayo said, „The multiple accident which occurred around 7am today involved a fully loaded 40fts containerised truck with 5 other private vehicles. A male hawker selling died instantly during the accident. The corpse of the dead hawker and several others rescued by LASTMA personnel were handed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper