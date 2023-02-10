Ex-Man Utd Star, Evra, Convicted For Posting Homophobic Abuse





Former Manchester United defender, Patrice Evra, has been convicted by a Paris Court for posting homophobic abuse online.

The 41-year-old ex-France international did not attend a ruling in the French capital on Thursday, but he was handed a €1,000 (£890) fine and ordered to pay €2,000 (£1,780) compensation to two anti-hate campaign groups.

The charges in question relate to a video Evra posted back in March 2019 following a Champions League game between United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Evra could be heard in the video saying “Paris, you are queers, you are queers”, before going on to say at the end of a 3-1 victory for the Red Devils that saw them progress to the quarter-finals: “Here, it’s the men who talk.”

Mousse and Stop Homophobia, who are supported by the anti-homophobia collective Rouge Direct, filed a complaint alleging “public insult towards a group of people because of their sexual orientation”.

The case was reclassified to a complaint of “non-public…





Source: Leadership Newspaper