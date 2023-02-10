Federal Govt Inaugurates C’ttee For N207bn 2023 National Census Exercise





Federal government has set up a publicity committee for conduct of the proposed 2023 population and housing census. The government said it will spend over N207 billion on the exercise.

Speakiwng at a press briefing on the 2023 Population and Housing Census and Inauguration of the National Census Publicity Committee, chairman of the National Population Commission Nasir Isa Kwarra said the federal government had given the commission N10 billion to do the enumeration and demarcation of the country. The demarcation started about five years ago.

Another N197 billion was voted for the conduct of the national census in the 2022 national budget. The census is billed to take place immediately after the nation’s general election in March, this year. He said an unspecified amount had been released to the commission to commence the enumeration process. Nigeria last conducted its national census 17 years ago.

“The overarching vision of the 2023 census is to produce not only accurate,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper