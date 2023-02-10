Ikpeazu Bans Roasting Of Fish, Cooking In Abia Major Markets





Following the fire incident of Tuesday, February 8, at line 27 of Ngwa Road Market which affected two shops and was sparked by a fish roaster’s stove that was left on after close of business, Abia State governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed immediate ban on roasting of fish and other animals as well as cooking within the major markets in the state.

The governor thanked God that the market authorities and other sympathisers were able to deploy available fire-fighting equipment to quickly contain the fire.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for trade and investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, the governor directed the Ministry of Trade and Investment to evaluate the extent of damage to goods at the two affected shops with a view to supporting the concerned traders.

He said, “We wish to encourage all market executives to fully implement the guidelines on fire protection within our markets including ensuring that no flammable material is allowed to be stored within the market as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper