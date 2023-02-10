Making Gains From Orange Farming





Orange is a universal fruit that is unique in nature because it has essential vitamins vital for body growth. Its a sweet juicy fruit which belongs to the family of citrus, known as Rutaceae. It is a very rich source of vitamin C, among other nutrients.

The global annual orange consumption reached 75 million tonnes some years ago. Oranges are generally eaten fresh. They are peeled and can be split into segments. Orange has a lot of health benefits and supports digestion. The juice from the ripe fruits are good appetizers, for healthy teeth, bones and gums. Its also known to promote healing of wounds and sores.

Due to its benefits, orange and its by-products remain in constant demand all year round. This leaves an open window for distribution and sales worldwide, especially to those areas where it is scarcely grown.

Hence, any business in relation to orange has a ready-made consumer market. As such, orange farming is a lucrative venture that gives quick returns on investment and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper