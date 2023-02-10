Rising Inflation, Operational Hiccups To Dampen Firms’ 2023 Profitability –Analysts





Rising inflation and other operational challenges may negatively affect the financial results of companies in the current year, analysts have warned.

To this end, they advised investors not to buy stocks when dividends are being announced by companies but before dividends declaration to achieve capital gains.

On his part, the founder, Nairametrics, Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, who spoke during Nairametrics’ first Economic Outlook in 2023 themed ‘2023 Economic Opportunities to mitigate the impact of headwinds,’ disclosed that, these two critical factors will make a lot of companies turn in unimpressive results.

The webinar featured prominent analysts, such as; Obi-Chukwu, Kalu Aja, a certified financial education instructor and Dr. Andrew Nevin who is the Advisory Partner & chief economist of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

The founder of Nairametrics said: “the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2023 will continue with capital controls to manage the demand side of foreign exchange, adding…





Source: Leadership Newspaper