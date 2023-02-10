Self-awareness Critical For Success In Uncertain Times, Says London Business School Prof

- What can Leaders do to better manage in uncertain times?I would say that the most important thing is to figure out your personal tolerance for risk. Those who are OK with risk are likely to be OK with change. Those who prefer to avoid risk are more likely to take risks (sometimes unreasonable or unwise risk) to avoid changing.
- How can leaders develop self-awareness to manage change in uncertain times better?Most importantly, get feedback from others! As hard as it can be to listen sometimes, everyone must ask others for feedback, listen carefully, and not get upset, but LEARN from it. We will cover more of this at TEXEM’s forthcoming programme, Self-awareness for better management of change in uncertain times. I encourage you to attend.
- How can organisations help their executives develop self-awareness for better change management in uncertain times?There are always TEXEM executive development programmes that you could attend, and one should always be willing to talk about…
Source: Leadership Newspaper