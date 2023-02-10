We’re Determined To Win Presidential Election – PMB, Tinubu





President Muhammadu Buhari and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the presidential election scheduled for February 25, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday took an important message to the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III: “We have come here to ask for your support and blessings; we want to win the coming elections.”

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, Asiwaju Tinubu, the first to speak and the first to bait the Sultan, said plainly to the leader of the Sokoto Caliphate: “I have come to be presented to you as candidate. The President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari is here in person to do that. I want to win the election. Is there a way you will decline the request of the President?”

Echoing the same line, President Buhari said, “My wish is for your support and blessings; we want to win.”

He went on to narrate the qualities of the candidate, including their common belief and commitment to the unity and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper