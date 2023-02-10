You Can’t Impose Obi On Nigerians, Northern Elders Tell Afenifere Leader Adebanjo





The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) said that it has reviewed the preparations for the forthcoming 2023 general elections, particularly in the light of recent developments and its planned Northern General Assembly.

The Forum in a statement by its director of publicity and advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said it has taken note of the comments of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of one of the Afenifere organizations.

He said Adebanjo “In his usual rantings, this time in campaigning for Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, he said, among other inflammatory outbursts, that if Nigerians do not elect his candidate, it will be the end of Nigeria. This statement is, to say the least, irresponsible and condemnable.”

He added that “it is the worst thing that can be said in promoting a candidate, but that is the the business of the candidate. We do not believe that Chief Adebanjo’s reckless outburst reflects the quality or essence of the Obi/Datti ticket.”

The Forum advised people like Chief Adebanjo to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper