ACJHR Wants IGP To Fish Out Policemen Who Joined Attackers Of Ugochinyere’s House





Continental civil society organisation, African Center for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR), has called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to identify policemen, who allegedly joined masked gunmen to attack the house of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Ikenga Ugochinyere, in Akwoka, Imo State.

The assailants were reported to engage in shooting spree, detention of innocent persons and destruction of properties in the private residence.

Recall that on January 14, 2023 in Akokwa, Imo State, motorcade conveying gunmen invaded Ugochinyere’s house, burnt the building, cars and killed his uncle and three others.

ACJHR noted that while the Police has allegedly been silent on the matter, again, on Tuesday, February 9, 2023, masked gunmen invaded Ugochinyere’s house with explosives.

The group in a statement by its strategic communication consultant, Comrade Abubakar…





Source: Leadership Newspaper