African Countries Should Embrace Renewable Energy Resources – Experts





Experts have advocated the embrace of abundant renewable energy resources by African countries, which are described among the best in the world.

They noted that generating renewable energy creates far lower emissions than burning fossil fuels, as such there was urgent need to accelerate transition from fossil fuels, which currently account for the lion’s share of emissions, to renewable energy as key to addressing the climate crisis.

IREANA in a write-up noted that Africa has vast resource potential in wind, solar, hydro, and geothermal energy and falling costs are increasingly bringing renewables within reach. Central and Southern Africa have abundant mineral resources essential to the production of electric batteries, wind turbines, and other low-carbon technologies

According to IRENA, decisions made today will shape the continent’s energy sector for decades.

The experts call comes against background of the report by energy think tank Ember's European Electricity Review





Source: Leadership Newspaper