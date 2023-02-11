As Suleiman Takes The Final Flight





When Air Commodore Dan Suleiman (rtd) woke up on Wednesday February 1, 2023, the idea of death was never on his mind. He had scheduled engagements with certain persons and was looking forward to receiving them. After prayers as he used to do every day with his wife, Tessy, the former military administrator of old Plateau State who was appointed Ambassador to Russia by President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2003, left to take some rest before commencing his activities for the day. He would later collapse and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention. He gave up the ghost shortly before 1pm.

For Suleiman who was one of the first four Nigerians to enlist in the Air Force in 1962, he achieved greatness by hard work and commitment to dedicated service. Though a nationalist whose vision of development for his country was anchored on justice and equality, the former Military Administrator of old Plateau State never left any stone unturned to ensure excellent performance.

Coming from a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper