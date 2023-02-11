Buhari Fails To Meet 7-day Window To End Naira Scarcity





Seven days after pleading with Nigerians to give him one week to end the scarcity of new Naira notes, President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to live up to the promise, leading to calls by members of the Council of State and the leadership of the National Assembly to bring back the old notes.

The Central Bank of Nigeria had late last year introduced a policy of redesigning the Naira and gave an initial deadline of January 31, 2023 to completely phase out the 1000, 500 and 200 Naira notes.

Amid scarcity of the new notes and the inability of some Nigerians to deposit their old Naira in banks, the CBN extended the deadline to February 10, 2023, while President Buhari at a meeting with governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress on February 3 asked for seven days to fix the problem.

The failure to meet the seven-day ultimatum is coming amid reports that the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company has run out of paper and lacks the capacity the print the needed amount of new…





Source: Leadership Newspaper