BVAS: Address Challenges Encountered During Mock Accreditation, YIAGA Tells INEC 





Ahead of the February 25 and March 11 general elections, the Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA) Africa has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make public and address the challenges identified during the testing of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

The executive director of YIAGA Africa, Samson Itodo made the call yesterday during the report on BVAS testing, mock accreditation and electronic transmission of accreditation data in Abuja.

Samson, who said most of the devices were activated and configured in line with the guidelines, added that some devices failed during activation and configuration due to hardware failures.

“The exercise was also blighted by poor internet connectivity which delayed the configuration of the BVAS across several states,” Samson said, explaining that INEC should make public its reports on the set-up and testing of the BVAS and mock accreditation and provide updates on the steps taken…





Source: Leadership Newspaper