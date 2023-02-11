Federal Govt Targets Elimination Of Vaccine-derived Poliovirus, Others





The federal government has sought the support of traditional leaders in stopping the transmission of all forms of polio virus and strengthening the country’s primary health care system.

The minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, stated this yesterday during the meeting of the Northern Traditional Leaders Committee on Primary Health Care (PHC) Delivery (NTLC), in Abuja.

He said, “Over the past decade, we made landmark achievements in eradicating Wild Polio virus and controlling epidemic outbreaks, which are outcomes of the combined efforts of government, development partners and traditional leaders present here today.

“The journey to that goal is long and tedious, such that your dedication to it, will as always, be advocacy to the incoming Administration.

“We need to do more in terms of advocacy to the coming administration and philanthropists to invest in our PHC and for traditional leaders to demand their own standard PHC, one per political ward, from state and local…





Source: Leadership Newspaper