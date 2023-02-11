Identify Security Agents Who Joined Masked Gunmen To Attack Ugochinyere, CUPP Urges IGP





The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has urged the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to identify security agents, who allegedly joined masked gunmen to attack its spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere’s Akokwa House in Imo State.

A statement signed by a co-spokesperson of the Coalition, Mark Adebayo, on Saturday, said eyewitnesses and other victims of the attack said operatives of Imo State-owned local security outfit, Ebubeagu and Policemen of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State Police Command were responsible.

He said the attack was politically motivated as it was carried out to intimidate Ugochinyere, who is a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State and his supporters ahead of the February 25 general elections.

“Sometime after midday, on the 7th of February, 2023, we received multiple SOS messages from several people in the home of Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere at Akokwa, in the Ideato North…





Source: Leadership Newspaper