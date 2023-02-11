It’s Fake News, CBN Debunks Claim It Lacks Capacity To Print More New Naira Notes





The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has described as misleading, the report that claimed to be quoting CBN govemor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, as attributing the current challenge in the distribution of the newly redesigned Naira banknotes to a shortage of printing materials at the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc.

In a statement issued on Saturday, CBN spokesman, Osita Nwasinobi, said at no time did the CBN governor made such statement during his presentation to the National Council of State at its meeting on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Mr Nwasinobi said Emefiele only told the meeting that the NSPMC was working on printing all denominations of the Naira to meet the transaction needs of Nigerians.

He said while the CBN appreciates the concerns shown by all stakeholders about the distribution of the new Naira notes, “we are alarmed at the extent to which vested interests are attempting to manipulate facts and pitch the public against the Bank.”

Source: Leadership Newspaper