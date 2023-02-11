NDDC Declares Payment Of Percentages On Contract Sum Illegal





The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has declared as illegal the payment of percentages on contract sums and all forms of financial inducements to middlemen who claim to be fronting for the Commission’s officials.

NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, who made the declaration during an interactive session with contractors at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, said the declaration became necessary in order to sanitise operations of the commission.

Ogbuku described the contractors as partners in the development of the Niger Delta region, stressing that they should resist the temptation of falling victims to persons who claim to be agents of the Executive Directors and Directors of the Commission that facilitate payments based on monetary inducements.

He stated that neither himself or the two Executive Directors has authorised anybody to act on their behalf as they are determined to make any sacrifices to bring back sanity to the Commission and reposition…





Source: Leadership Newspaper