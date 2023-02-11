No Plan To Truncate Democracy, Says DHQ





The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dissociated the Armed Forces of Nigeria from alleged plan to truncate democracy.

The acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, stated this while reacting to reports of an alleged meeting with a presidential candidate by serving military officers on Thursday.

He restated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a professional military that is loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and will never be part of any evil plot against the nation’s democracy.

He added that the Military remains apolitical and neutral in the current political process and will not engage in the alleged shenanigans.

The statement reads: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria notes with dismay the story being peddled around by some unscrupulous elements alleging that some military officers met with a Presidential candidate with the aim of disrupting the general elections and setting the country on fire. The wicked and very malicious…





Source: Leadership Newspaper