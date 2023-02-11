Obi Leading In 6 Polls Including Bloomberg’s – LP





Barely a fortnight before the 2023 presidential election on February 25th, the Labour Party (LP) has said that it’s standard bearer, Peter Obi is still leading in the latest opinion poll released by an international agency, Bloomberg.

The latest polling made Peter Obi the winner of six previous polls conducted by reputable polling companies.

According to a statement from the Obi-Datti media office Diran Onidafe, the LP candidate emerged as the most popular candidate in six polls including the two surveys conducted by Premise for Bloomberg.

Another poll released this week by Lagos-based media and data company, Stears predicted that Obi will win in the event of a high turnout, but lose to Bola Tinubu of the APC if participation is weak.

“The latest poll from a San Francisco-based Premise polled 2,384 Nigerians from Jan. 26 to Feb. 4 via a smartphone app. with submissions selected from quotas developed by age, gender, and location across the country’s six geopolitical zones,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper