Task Before New NLC President





Recently, Comrade Joseph Ajaero, was elected as the national president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). Ajaero, who until his election was the general secretary of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE). He emerged as the consensus candidate at the end of the congress’ 13th National Delegates Conference in Abuja.

The new President and other members of the National Administrative Council (NAC) will pilot the affairs of the congress for the next four years. Indeed, the election of the new President of the NLC marks a new chapter in the history of the organisation and a significant moment for workers in Nigeria.

It is pertinent to note that the NLC has been a critical voice in advocating for the rights of workers in the country and has played a central role in shaping labour policy. As the new President assumes office, it is important to reflect on the challenges that lie ahead and the opportunities for the organisation to make a positive impact on the lives of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper