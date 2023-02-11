The Rise Of Tems: Nigeria’s First Female Grammy Award Winner





When the nominees for the 2023 Grammy were announced on November 15, 2022, many Nigerian music aficionados were happy that Nigerian superstar Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems was on the list.

The 27-year-old Nigerian singer, however, made history on 5th February 2023, after becoming the first Nigerian female artist to win a Grammy. However, others argue that the first Nigerian female singer to achieve the feat was British-Nigerian singer Sade, whose real name is Helen Folasade Adu. She has won the award four times.

Tems won the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for her contribution to the hit song Wait for U with Future and Drake. She was nominated in a category which had music heavy weights like Latto (“Big Energy (Live)”, Jack Harlow (“First Class”), Kendrick Lamar (“Die Hard”), and DJ Khalid.

Source: Leadership Newspaper