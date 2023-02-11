Verdicts: Blame Political Parties Not Justices, Supreme Court Tells Prof Kperogi, Others





The Supreme Court of Nigeria, at the weekend, warned against what it called unguarded statements targeted at the integrity of the apex court and its Justices.

The apex court in a statement hit a United States based Nigerian journalist, Prof. Farooq Kperogi, who had been “venting convoluted anger”, following its recent pronouncements, which affirmed a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as senatorial candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 elections.

The court, in the statement signed by Mr Festus Akande, its Director of Press, warned purveyors of such attacks on the judiciary and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, especially the United States-based Professor Kperogi and a group called Progressive Minds Forum, to desist and channel such energies to political parties, which “fail to organise themselves well”.

According to him, as of the moment, over 600 cases have so far…





Source: Leadership Newspaper