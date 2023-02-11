You Must Accept Election Results, CAN Tells Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Others





The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on all the political parties and candidates seeking elective positions during the forthcoming general elections to accept the results of the polls in good faith in the interest of Nigerians and the unity of the country.

President of the association, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement yesterday said Nigerians must see the elections as a time of peaceful transition of leadership and not war, and consequently, there is a need for all and sundry to put away religious and ethnic bigotry and allow the will of God to prevail.

He further called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the election is seamless, credible and violence-free and that the commission has no excuse to fail.

“Four years is enough time for it to have perfected the process and eliminated the glitches that featured in past polls. CAN calls on the authorities to beef up security, especially in communities vulnerable to attacks,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper