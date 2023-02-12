Again, CSOs Stage Mass Protest Against Bawa In Lagos





Over 100 anti-corruption Civil Society Organisations and thousands of their members and supporters staged a massive protest in Lagos yesterday in continuation of their call for the removal of the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, over alleged continued disobedience of court orders.

Leaders of the groups who began what they described as a “Week Long Protest Against Politicisation of the EFCC, disobedience of court orders and infringement on human rights of Nigerians on Friday, said many CSOs called to join the struggle after the maiden press conference held in Lagos.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren couldn’t react to the story as messages sent to his WhatsApp and calls to his line were not answered.

The CSOs were joined by senior lawyers at the rally staged through the streets of Ikeja, ending at the Oregun Junction in Ikeja, Lagos.

They noted that they were aware of the persistent pressure on and intimidation of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper