Buhari’s Dilemma Over The New Naira Note





President Muhammadu Buhari may not have anticipated the sufferings that came with the new naira note and cashless policy. For someone who is seen as the champion of the masses and downtrodden, the president may have been in a dilemma over the suffering of the masses.

Many Nigerians have gory tales of agony in their bid to get the new naira notes.

The question now for President Buhari is that should he side with the masses and extend the deadline indefinitely or stick to his guns and remain unpopular with the masses. Either way, something gotta give.

As of the last count, about five states have taken the federal government to court over the cashless policy.

No doubt, the thinking behind the new naira notes by the President and Central Bank Of Nigeria ( CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele is that the policy will limit vote buying in the elections. The president had pledged to bequeath a legacy of free, fair, and credible election to Nigerians and has also often said he will not allow…





