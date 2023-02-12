Federal Govt’s Bold Move In Shutting Down Varsities





Mid last week, the federal government made a very bold move that is intended to ensure that all eligible voters had the opportunity to exercise their franchise.

It gave a directive that universities across the country should go on recess for three weeks to enable students participate effectively in the forthcoming general election.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) broke the news in a letter addressed to vice-chancellors and directors of inter-university centres.

In that letter, the commission said that the directive followed an order by the minister of education, Adamu Adamu. It directed that all universities in the country are to be shut from February 22 to March 14 to allow students to participate in the general election.

Recall that many Nigerians had raised the alarm that over three million students may be disfranchised in the election if the tertiary institutions are not shut for the election .

As a newspaper, we commend the decision of the federal government for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper