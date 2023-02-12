Firm Launches Apps To Ease International Schooling, Relocation





AcrossDHorizon had launched an app that provides varying solutions to ease international schooling and relocating abroad.

This was in its bid to ease the efforts of students and people who intend to school abroad.

The app, Japa+ launched in Lagos during Eko Japa Summit, provides a one-stop information centre, ranging from finding affordable study abroad and relocation pathways with scholarships, student loans and resources

Speaking at the launch, the chief executive officer of Pay4me, a sister company of AcrossdHorizon, Peter Adah, explained that, the application was developed in a bid to democratize information needed to process schooling abroad, adding that, with the launch of Japa+, technology is applied to bridge the information gap.

The app, according to him, intending students could access scholarships, fully funded programs, and various travel assistance, thus saving saving money and time, adding that, advisory assistance is also made available via the app.

Adah explained…





Source: Leadership Newspaper